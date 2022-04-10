PICS: Shruti Haasan makes for a pretty nari in this black saree for the Bihu celebration in Assam

Shruti Haasan does not shy away from sharing updates from her personal and professional life on social media. The Premam actress is in Guwahati at the moment for the Rongali Bihu celebrations in Assam. She is accompanied by her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika for an event. For the unversed, the visual artist is originally from Assam and is now based in Mumbai.

She dropped some stunning pictures from her visit and captioned them, “An evening in Guwahati”. The Salaar star looked pretty as a picture in a black saree with golden embellish. The look was enhanced multi-fold with traditional jhumkas and bangles. She even wore a golden headband as part of her ensemble. The actress nailed the festive look with matte makeup and long tresses.

Check out the pictures below:

Up next, Shruti Haasan will soon star in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming action drama, Salaar with Prabhas in the lead. This forthcoming thriller has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films and will also see Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in key roles. Salaar is expected to release in cinema halls across the country in 2023.

Also, she will be working with Megastar Chiranjeevi in their latest venture temporarily called, Mega154. Being made under the direction of KS Ravindra, the project will mark Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan's first film together. Her lineup for 2022 also includes Balakrishna’s NBK107. This highly awaited venture will also star Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in main roles.

