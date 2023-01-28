PICS: Shruti Haasan rings in birthday with Santanu Hazarika, Kajol, Akshara; Looks stunning in a black dress

Shruti Haasan is celebrating her birthday and has turned 36 years old today. The actress rang in her birthday with favourite people, beau Santanu Hazarika, sister Akshara Haasan, and other friends. Bollywood actress Kajol also attended Shruti's birthday bash. Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram story and shared a few glimpses of the birthday party, which was held at her home in Mumbai. The actress continued her love for black and opted for a black-themed party. She picked an easy breezy black maxi dress and looked beautiful as always. With a simple crown on her head, she posed for pics amid the background of silver balloons and foil cutout of 'Happy B-Day'.

Shruti Haasan dropped an adorable pic of hugging her beau Santanu with a happy smile. The actress also shared pics with Akshara Haasan and Kajol as well. She also shared a selfie from the birthday bash and wrote, "Best Birthday ever. I'm so thankful for the beautiful souls around me." Take a look at Shruti Haasan's birthday party pics here:

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika set major couple goals. The actress, who is an active social media user, often treats her fans with adorable pics and recently credited that no one makes her laugh like Santanu. She took to her Instagram story and shared a monochrome pic posing with Santanu Hazarika, flaunting a huge smile. She captioned the pic, "You make me (laugh emoticons) like nobody else in this world." Professional front Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan is basking in the success of her recently released films Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy and Chrianjeevi starrer Waitair Veerayya. The actress was the leading lady in both films. Veera Simha Reddy and Waitair Veerayya clashed at the box office as they were released on Sankranthi and impressed the audiences. She will be seen next alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action flick, Salaar. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the drama will also have Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in key roles.

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are lost in love as they share a wholesome romance in latest photo