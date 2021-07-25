PICS: Shruti Haasan sports cool look in oversized shirt and loose fit jeans; Sundeep Kishan spotted in Mumbai

South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan is back to work and is seen completing the dubbing of her upcoming projects. The stunner was spotted today, July 25, outside a recording studio in Mumbai. One can see, Shruti is seen sporting a cool yet sassy look in an oversized black shirt and loose fit jeans. She kept her hair straight open and covered face with a black mask. The actress was all smiles for the paps before making her way inside a studio.

Amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shruti Haasan had decided to prioritise safety to keep herself and others safe by dubbing at home instead of going to the studio. Sharing a photo of the same, Shruti had written, "Dubbing from home in my sauna/audio suite ! Such strange times - I never forget to thank the universe for my health and safety. I pray for everyone as I do every day - these are dark times but we are people of light and strength if we choose to be ! Please stay safe and get vaccinated if you can."

Meanwhile, check out her latest spotted photos below:

Also Read: Kamal Haasan and team Vikram watch Fahadh Faasil's Malik amidst shoot break; SEE PHOTO

Meanwhile, Sundeep Kishan was also spotted today in Mumbai. One can see, the actor is sporting a casual look in blue tee and cargo pants and is all smiles for the paps.

Meanwhile, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gully Rowdy. He is also looking forward to the grand release of his next Ishq co-starring Priya Prakash Varrier. The film is releasing on July 30.