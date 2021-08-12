PICS: Shruti Haasan spotted at airport post wrap up of Salaar shoot; Prabhas treats the team with desserts

Shruti Haasan is the leading lady of this big budgeted pan Indian film Salaar, co-starring Prabhas. After shooting for more than a week in Hyderabad, Shruti Haasan wrapped up the third shoot schedule and returned back to Mumbai. Today, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport post pack up of the shoot. Shruti Haasan donned an all-black outfit yet again, looking absolutely stunning.

Shruti Haasan opted for a casual and comfy outfit for the airport look. She wore camouflage pants and a black printed tee with a fanny bag around her waist. She ket the look with bare accessories and went with black comfy boots. Her long tresses which she kept open are pure goals. take a look at the photos here:

Shruti Haasan and the team of Salaar celebrated the pack up of the third schedule by devouring yummy desserts treated by Prabhas. The actress shared a picture of the desserts and thanked Prabhas for them.

Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Music is composed by Ravi Basrur. The film is officially scheduled to release on April 14, 2022.