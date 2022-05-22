PICS: Shruti Haasan spotted in her signature black look; Hansika Motwani opts for easy-to-style brunch outfit

As we all know, fashion plays an important role in the life of a celebrity. Be it on the red carpet or during the film promotions, they make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. Equally, airport fashion plays a vital role as celebrities are constantly under the glare of the paparazzi. Earlier today, Shruti Haasan took the fashion game a notch higher with her another all-black signature look.

The stunner opted for black pants teamed with a printed oversized t-shirt and shoes. Going all comfy and minimal in her signature look, Shruti tied her hair neat in a ponytail. She was all smiles for the shutterbugs before making her way inside the airport.

Take a look at the photos below:

On the other hand, Hansika Motwani was papped leaving a restaurant post her brunch date in Mumbai. Known for picking chic and interesting silhouettes, Hansika was clicked wearing pink high-waist pants teamed with a cute white bubble sleeves crop top.

If you are looking out for some noteworthy, easy-to-style outfits for your closet, Hansika Motwani's latest look adds the right inspiration.

Check out her photos below:

