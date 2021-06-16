PICS: Shruti Haasan is too hot to handle in a slit cut slip dress as she poses with art walls made by Santanu

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have never confirmed their relationship but going by the photos, they make for a perfect pair and are fun together.

Vakeel Saab actress Shruti Haasan has been spreading hope and positivity through her Instagram posts amidst the pandemic. From posting hilarious videos of her cat Clara to sharing food recipes, Shruti Haasan is enjoying every bit of her time at home. And why not? She has got the best lockdown buddy, Santanu Hazarika. Shruti is yet again grabbing all the attention over her latest photos and we just can't get enough of it.

One can see, Shruti is looking super hot in a satin slip dress as she poses amidst the art walls created by her rumoured boyfriend and doodle artist Santanu Hazarika. Shruti Haasan not only posed for portrait worthy photos but also clicked a few snaps of Santanu as well. The rumoured couple has never confirmed their relationship but going by the photos, they make for a perfect pair and are fun together. Don't you think?

Captioning the photos, Shruti Haasan wrote,

"The paradise we make

Within four walls

To hold all of our dreams

Is the world that counts

Dripping in paint

Covered in chords

And paw prints

These smallest of things

Make a home what it is

———

Make your own paradise

Always

Even in the darkest of times

Art and lame jokes by @santanu_hazarika_art."

On the professional front, after the success of two big films Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite Prabhas in Salaar. The Pan-India project is being directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel.

