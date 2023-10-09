PICS: Sneha Reddy shares glimpse into Paris vacay with Allu Arjun; couple's mirror selfie is all things chic

Tollywood’s stylish star Allu Arjun and wife Allu Sneha Reddy are currently vacationing in Paris and the actor’s wife has recently posted a few pics from their journey from vacation. As she posted the pics she wrote the caption, “Paris is just three letters short of Paradise.” She posted six pics in a carousel post, with one even showing both of them taking a mirror selfie.

Both of them looked really dashing cool in their outfits with an uber-cool black jacket and dark-tinted shades, accentuating their whole look in their new look.

Sneha Reddy’s post has garnered significant attention and praise from the new Instagram post. They have showered praise and commented loveful comments on her post. The other pics showed her enjoying an ice cream, artistic wall-street with Looney Tune characters and Superman art. The other pics showed beautiful, serene cafe settings and Parisian art that grab attention from ongoers anywhere. The couple has been married since 2011 and just makes these kinds of pictures just an addition to others' list of couple goals.

Allu Arjun and his wife have been vacationing before the former gets wrapped up in his newer projects that are yet to come. Allu Arjun’s previous film was the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar which went on to become a great success, even giving Allu Arjun his first National Award.

Allu Arjun is next expected to be part of Pushpa 2: The Rule which will be a direct sequel to the first film. Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil and Fahadh Faasil are all returning to reprise their roles from their first film. Furthermore, he is also expected to collaborate with Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander for a project together in the future. This was made known to the public by Allu Arjun himself when he tweeted praise for the director for his film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan.