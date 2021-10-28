PICS: SS Rajamouli, Anand Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh show up for Akash Puri’s ‘Romantic’ premiere

Puri Jagannadh’s son Akash Puri is making his foray into the film industry with his first film ‘Romantic’ which will release theatrically this Friday. A grand premiere event was conducted in Hyderabad where several high-profile people from the Telugu film industry showed up including director SS Rajamouli. Vijay Deverakonda’s younger brother Anand Deverakonda also came for the event. Vijay had made his presence felt in the prerelease grand celebration in Hyderabad where he made a rousing speech about Akash and Romantic.

In a recent chat with Indian Express, Akash spoke about his father and said, “A lot has been written about my father and my careers. People had written us off and went on to say that it’s the end of the road for Puri Jagannadh. I was quite used to these taunts, but the picture has changed after iSmart Shankar became a blockbuster”. Akash added, “All these years I have been enjoying the success of my father. I am sure that a day will come when my father will begin to enjoy my success. My dad has done all he can to see me as a hero on the big screen. Now I am waiting to give my success in return as a precious gift to him.”

Take a look:

Speaking about the delay in the release of Romantic, Akash said, “Romantic was delayed for over two years due to the pandemic. It was really frustrating and the delay has given me sleepless nights. I went through a lot while praying that this film should not skip a theatrical release. I have pinned all my hopes on this film and I am sure it’s going to entertain the audience in a big way .”

Also Read| PICS: Vijay Deverakonda heaps praise on Akash Puri at ‘Romantic’ prerelease event: I love the fire in you