PICS: SS Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam and Sukumar get clicked under one roof for an event

Filmmakers SS Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam and Sukumar have time and again treated us with their creative genius. They have delivered some historic gems like Baahubali, Pushpa, RRR, Dil Se, Bombay, to name a few. Recently, these three directors were spotted under one roof.

They attended the inauguration ceremony of the Confederation of Indian Industry- South. The federation was launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin. The pictures of the trio from the event have taken the internet by storm and have gone viral. In the photographs, SS Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, and Sukumar can be seen talking.

Check out the pictures below:

Up next, after delivering another blockbuster with Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, SS Rajamouli is all set to work on another magnum opus with superstar Mahesh Babu. Although details about this project are not available right now, but it is believed that the Baahubali director has two scripts in mind for Mahesh Babu.

On a different front, Manu Ratnam has come up with an epic historical fiction film, Ponniyin Selvan. The venture enjoys a star-studded cast with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, and Vikram Prabhu, along with others. This much-anticipated drama is scheduled to release in cinema halls on 30 September this year.

Meanwhile, Sukumar is on his way to recreating the Pushpa magic with the second part of the successful franchise, Pushpa: The Rise. He will be working with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna yet again.

