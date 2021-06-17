PICS: Sudheer Babu enjoys his lockdown period with family and Superstar Krishna

Sudheer Babu spends his lockdown with his wife, two kids, father-in-law superstar Krishna at his residence in Hyderabad

Sudheer Babu, who scored a huge success with V in 2020, is currently the busiest actor in Tollywood with three projects in the pipeline. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor has taken a break from shooting and is currently spending quality time with his family in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, Sudheer Babu took to social media and shared a few happy family pictures, which are pure family goals. Currently, the pictures are going viral as Sudheer Babu can be seen posing with his wife, two sons and father-in-law Superstar Krishna. They can be seen having a gala time by chit chatting and munching yummy food. The V actor captioned the adorable pictures as, “Time becomes good to great … When it’s with family”

Time becomes good to great ... When it's with family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ojLUYKbnjO — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) June 16, 2021

On the professional front, Sudheer Babu will be teaming up with director Karuna Kumar, of Palasa 1987 fame for his next titled Soda Center. Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy are bankrolling this movie under the 70MM Entertainments. The actor is also teaming up for the third time with director Mohana Krishna Indraganti for a movie titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The film features Krithi Shetty as the leading lady. Avasarala Srinivas ,Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna,Srikanth Iyengar and Kalyani Natarajan will be seen in prominent roles in the film. Sudheer Babu will also be seen next in the biopic of Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand. The bilingual film – Telugu and Hindi, is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

