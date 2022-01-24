PICS: Sundeep Kishan gets papped after workout and looks comfy in athleisure

Michael star Sundeep Kishan was papped in Hyderabad today after an intense exercise session. The actor posed in a loose Tee and shorts as he stepped out of the gym. He was seen wearing white sneakers and carrying a blue water bottle.

It is well-known that Sundeep Kishan takes his workout regime seriously and hardly skips on his workout sessions. The actor has flaunted his chiselled abs and toned physic on numerous occasions. His Instagram handle is filled with dazzling stills.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar came onboard Sundeep Kishan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi tilted Michael. Helmed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, this Pan-India film is being backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP. Divyansha Kaushik will be playing Sundeep Kishan’s love interest in the movie, while Gautham Vasudev Menon plays the antagonist. The shooting for the first schedule of the film has already completed. The shoot for the second schedule is said to commence soon. Michael will have an OTT release, given the present situation in the country.

Now, talking about his other projects, Sudeep Kishan will star in C V Kumar’s action thriller Maayavan Reloaded. The film will also have Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead opposite Sudeep Kishan.

The actor made his debut as a lead in Tamil cinema with the 2013 film Yaaruda Mahesh. He went on to act in several super hit films including Maanagaram and Maayavan, etc.