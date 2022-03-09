PICS: Sundeep Kishan looks suave in casuals as he attends producer Siva Cherry’s birthday bash

Michael star Sundeep Kishan was papped at producer Siva Cherry’s birthday bash last night. Bigg Boss fame Divi Vadthya was also a part of the celebration. While the actor and producer both chose to don white, Divi Vadthya opted for a pink suit with a white dupatta. From the pictures, it looks like an intimate fun gathering with some close friends.

Meanwhile, Sundeep Kishan is currently occupied with his action drama Michael with Vijay Sethupathi as the co-lead. The latest update on the project is that actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar came onboard for Ranjit Jeyakodi’s directorial. The Pan-India film is being financed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP. Divyansha Kaushik will be seen as Sundeep Kishan’s love interest in the movie that will have Gautham Vasudev Menon as the antagonist. The first schedule of the film has already been wrapped up and as the shoot nears the end, the makers are expected to announce the release date of the movie.

Sudeep Kishan also has C V Kumar’s action thriller Maayavan Reloaded in the pipeline. The film will have Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead opposite Sudeep Kishan. The actor will also be working with Vi Anand for an untitled project touted as a supernatural fantasy. The project marks the second collaboration between the actor and director after their 2015 film, Tiger. Ek Mini Katha fame Kavya Thapar and Kushee Ravi have been roped in as the female leads for the film.

