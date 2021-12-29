PICS: Suriya & Jyotika set couple fitness goals as they are spotted during morning walk in Mumbai

The power couple, Suriya and Jyotika are here to serve major fitness goals in the morning as they were spotted sweating it out together. The couple got spotted in Mumbai during their morning walk. The couple did their morning walk on the streets of Bandra and paps captured them.

While Suriya opted for a basic tee and shorts, Jyotika dressed into tights and a t-shirt as they walked on the streets of Bandra, Mumbai. These pics are surely a good morning sight as they maintain a very low key and are very spotted together. Check out pics here:

Suriya and Jyotika never miss a moment to set goals, be it anything, relationship, work or fitness. The couple maintains a very low key and doesn't share much on social media as well.

Jyotika and Suriya met on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. But love blossomed when they worked together on Kaakha Kaakha. The couple tied the knot on September 1, 2006, in a grand ceremony. They are blessed with two children- daughter Diya and son Dev.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is waiting for the release of Etharkkum Thunindhavan directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures. He also has another film based on bullfighting titled Vaadivaasal, directed by Vetri Maaran.