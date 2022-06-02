PICS: Suriya waves & poses for paparazzi at Mumbai airport as he keeps it casual in black

Suriya, the Tamil superstar, was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor waved and smiled at paps as he walked into the airport. He yet again defined simplicity with his basic travel look, which sure set minimalistic sartorial goals. Suriya covered his face with a black mask, following the COVID-19 rules. However, we couldn't miss but notice his beautiful eyes.

In the pics, Suriya is seen clad in black trousers and striped shirt with matching comfy shoes. He carried a black bag around his waist. The travel look is all about comfy and totally deserves to be bookmarked.

Take a look at pics here:

Meanwhile, Suriya will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's upcoming pan Indian Vikram. He is playing a cameo role and details about his character are kept under wraps. However, yesterday, a poster of Suriya from the film was released and it created great anticipation about his role. Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj will be out in cinema halls on June 3.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan shares his reaction as Vikram trailer plays on Burj Khalifa in Dubai; WATCH

Suriya is shooting for two projects simultaneously. He will appear in Bala's untitled venture Suriya41. The film marks the collaboration between the actor and director after 20 years. These two previously gave a blockbuster hit Nandha in 2001 and Pithamagan in 2003.

The actor also has another Tamil film Vaadivaasal with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The flick is based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. It talks about the relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai also known as the fighting bull and a village man. The background tracks and songs for Vaadivaasal are being composed by GV Prakash.