PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia adds a luxe Celine bag to her sporty yet comfy airport look

Tamannaah Bhatia has always had an upper hand when it comes to dressing up. The diva manages to make heads turn no matter where. Yet again, she caught millions of eyes as she looked like million bucks in a comfy yet sporty look. The actress is known for her comfy and chic style statement and we can't wait to try this latest look to hit it off in style.

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the Mumbai in a comfy co-ord set. She opted for brown wide-leg pants matching with the shirt. The colour is unusual and shows why she can nail any outfit and colour to perfection.

The diva let her dress do all the talking with no accessories and no makeup. A pair of white took her comfy outfit a notch higher. Well, with all that, we could miss the expensive bag which Tamannaah is carrying, it surely deserves attention. The Celine bag is priced at a whopping Rs 69,709.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration, Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration. Also starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada.

Tamannaah Bhatia will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The star also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.

