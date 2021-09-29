PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lavish dinner & Qawwali night with the F3 team

Tamannaah Bhatia will be reprising her most loved character Harika in the upcoming film F3, a sequel of the 2019 blockbuster film F2: Fun and Frustration. The team of F3 is currently shooting in Hyderabad and they took a small break and enjoyed a lavish night at a regal palace. Tamannaah Bhatia shared a glimpse of the night through her Instagram handle and it was all about yummy food and good music.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a selfie with director Anil Ravipudi as they went for lavish dinner at the regal palace of Hyderabad, Taj Falaknuma. She also shared a video of musicians playing Qawwali as they relish the dinner. Tamannaah went to Taj along with her F3 team on Tuesday night.

Billed to be a comedy drama, F3 garnered wide attention from the audience and everyone is highly anticipating the release. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada will reprsing their characters respectively in the lead roles. F2 focussed on marital problems and how to handle them, while F3 would be based on money and how to handle monetary problems. Under the prestigious banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju is bankrolling F3. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the film.

Tamannaah will also feature alongside Satya Dev in the film titled Guruthunda Seethakalam, which is the remake of Kannada film Love Mocktail.