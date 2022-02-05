PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia gives a touch of boss lady vibes to her casual look in ripped jeans as she gets papped

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out for a weekend day out and left us awestruck with her cool look. The actress opted for casual attire and added a touch of boss lady vibes with a blazer. It is an apt outfit for summer and winters as has the style to set anywhere perfectly.

In the pics, Tamannaah can be seen wearing a black sports bra with ripped blue jeans, which she topped over with a black blazer. She left her poker-straight and middle-parted hair untied and had a good layer of makeup on. Her skin was matte, lips glossy, cheeks rosied up with blush, eyebrows filled in, eyelashes highlighted with mascara, and eyelids coloured with a blend of brown and orange.

Check out pics here:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration, Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration. Also starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada.

Tamannaah Bhatia will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The star also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.

