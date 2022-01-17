PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia gives winter style goals in a monotone cosy ensemble for the airport look

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the Mumbai airport and made our Monday morning brighter with her look. The actress has opted for comfy attire from head to toe, which looks perfect for chilled weather. She gave us an airport look worth making note of.

One can see, Tamannaah sported a monotone athleisure ensemble, which has a white turtle neck sweater topped with a matching trench coat paired up with trouser pants. Giving a comfy look, a tinge of glam, she opted for pointed heels.

Her hair styled into a tight ponytail, a white face mask and natural makeup look, she completed the airport look. The actress also added brass accessories, earrings and a bracelet with a neutral look.

Check out pics here: