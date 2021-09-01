PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia keeps her airport look glamorous in white & black outfit, gives major fashion inspo

Tamannaah Bhatia is a resplendent beauty and well-known actress in South Indian cinema. Over the years she has evolved as a brilliant actress and stunned audiences in many powerful roles. Now, the actress is also stepping her foot in Digital and Small screen space with various roles.

Tamannaah regularly travels to Mumbai and Hyderabad because of her work commitments. Today, the actress was yet papped at the Mumbai airport and made sure to leave everyone stunned with her look. She went all extravaganza for the airport look as she went all black with her outfit. The actress can be seen wearing black jeans, white t-shirt tucked up with a black and white jacket above it. She added a hint of gold with her jewellery and orange with heels and also kept her eyes smokey black. Tamannaah set major fashion inspiration with her airport look. Check out the pics here:

On the work front, Tamannaah is immersed in back-to-back shootings. The actress is currently filming for the movies F3 alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen and Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. This romantic movie is directed by Nagashekar. She is also hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu. Tamannaah is awaiting the release of her movies Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand, which is set to release on September 10 and Maestro with Nithiin will be released on OTT platform, Hotstar on September 17.