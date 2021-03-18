PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia meets director Sekhar Kammula; Excited for Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya's Love Story

Tamannaah made her Telugu film debut with Sri, and later she was seen in Sekhar Kammula directorial Happy Days (2007).

Tamannaah Bhatia just can't hold her excitement as she bumps into director Sekhar Kammula today in Hyderabad. The actress took to Instagram and shared a few photos of herself flaunting her surprised reactions as she poses with the Love Story director. Tamannaah Bhatia also said that she is super excited for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story. She wrote, "Look whom did I just bump into @kammula.sekhar Sir - the man who kick started the “Happy Days” in my life. Super excited for his upcoming release “Love Story” with @chayakkineni and @saipallavi.senthamarai."

Tamannaah made her Telugu film debut with Sri, and later she was seen in Sekhar Kammula directorial Happy Days (2007). The college drama also featured Varun Sandesh, Rahul Haridas, Nikhil Siddharth, Vamsee Krishna, Sonia Deepti, Gayatri Rao, and Monali Chowdhary. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is busy with the shooting of her upcoming projects, F3, a sequel to F2 and Telugu Andhadhun remake.

F3 also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. A sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration, the upcoming Telugu film was is being produced by Dil Raju under his studio Sri Venkateswara Creations.

On the other hand, Andhadhun Telugu remake also co-starring Nithiin and Nabha Natesh is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and is all set for a grand release in cinemas on June 11.

