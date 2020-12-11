PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia papped at Hyderabad airport in comfy look but her blue eye liner grabs the attention

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently in Hyderabad for the shooting of Samantha Akkineni hosted chat show, Sam Jam. She was also shooting for her upcoming web show.

South and Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has been juggling between her shoots in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The stunner has been travelling a lot for the work and is equally taking time to visit home in Mumbai. Tamannaah Bhatia was recently in Hyderabad for the shooting of Samantha Akkineni hosted chat show, Sam Jam. She was also shooting for her upcoming web show. Tam was spotted at Hyderabad airport today again as she was heading to Mumbai. The actress was clicked in her super comfy travel look. One can see, the Sye Raa actress opted for a knot top paired with denim and a pair of sneakers. However, it is her blue-eyeliner that has grabbed our attention. The on-point eye-makeup is all we can't stop talking about.

Meanwhile, Tam will be seen with Samantha Akkineni for the first time in the upcoming chat show, Sam Jam. After Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati, Tam is the latest South celeb to grace the show. Tamannaah Bhatia also took to social media and wrote, "Ecstatic to be on ‘Sam Jam’ with @samantharuthprabhuoffl, since this is the first time two of us are coming together on screen for a chat ..Episode airing on 11th December 2020."

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is occupied with a lot of projects including Seetimaarr. The actress will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi coach alongside Gopichand in their upcoming film, Seetimaarr.

She has Andhadhun Telugu remake in the pipeline. She will step into 's role in Telugu remake of Andhadhun, while Nabha Natesh will play Radhika Apte from the original.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

