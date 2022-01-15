PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia is a perfect weekend vision in faux leather dress & expensive Dior & Gucci accessories

Tamannaah Bhatia since the beginning of her career would know that she has turned enough heads with her stunning looks. Be it at the airport or casual spotting, the actress makes sure to stand out with her fashion game. Today, the actress was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai and her lunch outfit is all we can keep talking about, it is all things stunning.

Tamannaah Bhatia was papped as she headed for lunch in Mumbai and stylishly posed for cameras. In the pics, one can see, the actress in a black faux dress with Gucci studded belt which is approximately worth 52000 to Rs 60000. The actress added a tinge of colour to the black look with red heels and bold makeup and lips. She opted for straight hair with kohl eyes, blushed cheeks and red lipstick. The stunner took the glamorous a notch higher by adding an expensive Dior handbag.

From head to toe, everything about this look is all about glitz and glamour. Her expensive accessories deserve a special mention too.

CHECK OUT PICS HERE: ​

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is yet again all set to treat fans with a special dance number titled Kodthe from Varun Tej's sports film Ghani. Today a teaser video was released and she looks sizzling grooving to the upbeat song.

Also Read: Kodthe Song Released: Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in the special dance number from Ghani

On the work front, Tamannaah is busy shooting for F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. She is also working on the Telugu remake of the Kannada movie Love Mocktail titled Guruthunda Seethakalam with Satya Dev.