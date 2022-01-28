PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia proves she is the ULTIMATE cool girl in baggy jeans & comfy jacket as she gets papped

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the Mumbai airport and her look is all things cool and comfy. She makes anything look good on her and today, we caught her in another stunning look and we decided to take cues.

Tamannaah Bhatia donned baggy distressed jeans with a crop top and a red bomber jacket over them. The deep plunge crop top and jacket over it make a perfect combination of how to make your outfit stylish and comfy. The baggy jeans flared below the hips and brushed the floor. While it was an extremely easy-going look, Tamannaah's natural makeup and minimal accessories accentuated her look so much higher. She teamed her outfit with silver sneakers.

With the outfit, Tamannaah's mask deserves a special mention too as it adds the right amount of swag to the casual look. Celebs have accepted the new normal and added masks as a fashion accessory in their wardrobes.

Check out pics here:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is busy shooting for F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. She also has Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. She is also performing a special dance number in Varun Tej starrer Ghani. The song is titled Kodthe in the music composed by S Thaman.

