PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia rocks no makeup look in a stylish airport attire as she returns post-Cannes debut

Tamannaah Bhatia was papped at Mumbai airport as she returned to India post her smashing debut at Cannes. The gorgeous star seemed to have kept it casual for the airport look. Alia was seen flaunting her flawless no-makeup skin in a casual look as she posed for shutterbugs at the airport.

In the photos, Tamannaah Bhatia is seen in an all-blue outfit and looked absolutely beautiful as always. She opted for blue leggings and a crop top, which the stunner styled up with a jacket. The actress left her hair open and opted for a no-makeup look. Tamannaah completed the look with white sunnies and a simple chain on the neck. Her airport look is definitely steal-worthy and we have taken notes.

Take a look at the pics here:

Tamannaah Bhatia caught the attention of everyone with her glamorous look in a dramatic black & white ball gown on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Joining the A-league of fashionistas at Cannes Film Festival this year, Tamannaah Bhatia marked her debut at Cannes 2022. After spending two days in France, Tamannaah Bhatia flew to Phuket for the shoot of her upcoming film Jee Karda. The actress also enjoy some beach life and shared a few stunning pics on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is scheduled to release in theatres on May 27, 2022. She will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The star also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.