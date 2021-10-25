PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia slays the denim on denim look as she gets papped in Mumbai suburbs

Last night, South beauty Tamannaah Bhatia was papped in a Mumbai suburb. From gyms and airports to studios and posh restaurants – the paparazzi in the dream city of Mumbai spot celebrities at every location. Keeping up with the trajectory, the shutterbugs spotted the gorgeous Tamannaah outside the popular Chinese restaurant, Hakkasan, in the Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai.

It is no news that Tamannaah has an impeccable sense of style. Apart from impressing the audience with her acting chops, she has also flaunted her fashion game several times in the past. Well, last night was no different. Tamannaah kept her look casual, yet effortlessly stylish as she stepped out for a meal. The Sye Raa actress was seen rocking the denim-on-denim trend as she layered a light blue denim jacket over a similar hued tee. She teamed them up with a pair of dark blue wide-legged denim pants that provided a contrast to her overall look. For footwear, she chose a pair of brick red and white sneakers.

Tamannaah opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair open. The actress wrapped up her look with simple hoop earrings, and a dainty necklace, while she carried a solid black handbag. She obliged the media with pictures as they clicked her from a distance.

Take a look:

On the work front, Tamannaah is busy shooting for F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. The film is slated for release on February 25, 2022.

Tamannaah was also hosting the popular culinary reality show, MasterChef Telugu. Now, according to the latest reports, it seems like not all is well between the makers and the host. The actress has decided to take legal action against the makers for continuous non-payment of dues and unprofessional behaviour. You can read Tamannaah lawyer’s statement on the same here.

