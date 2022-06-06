PICS: Tovino Thomas' son Tahaan turns 2; Actor dad says 'May you never lose the curiosity in your eyes'

Tovino Thomas's little bundle of joy Tahaan has turned two today. The Minnal Murali actor took to the photo-sharing app and penned a sweet note for his little one.

Sharing some adorable stills of and with Tahaan, he wrote, "Happy Birthday my SuperMon...May you never lose the curiosity in your eyes when you look at the little wonders of the world and life. I hope you strive to be the best version of yourself little one. Being the best in the world is overrated. Trust me...All you have to be is happy and kind. The only two things that truly matter. Happy Birthday Tahaan. Appa loves you and will always be right beside you."

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Tovino Thomas married Lidiya in 2014 and the couple was blessed with a baby boy on 6th June 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tovino Thomas recently announced another exciting venture, Adrishya Jalakangal with filmmaker Biju Damodaran. The title poster of the film features a window with helicopters in the sky and smoke. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Tovino Thomas wrote, "Opening the window of Adrishya jalakangal, presenting the first look of this intriguing story! Up next: #AdrishyaJalakangal."

Nimisha Sajayan of The Great Indian Kitchen fame is the female lead in the movie. Tovino Thomas will be sharing screen space with Nimisha Sajayan after four years. They last worked together in the 2018 crime-thriller, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.

Tovino Thomas is also collaborating with director Aashiq Abu for Neelavelicham. The much-awaited drama is based on Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s classic novel of the same name.

The star is also a part of the upcoming courtroom drama Vaashi. Directed by Vishnu G Raghav, the project stars the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

Also Read: Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi twin in white as they kickstart promotions in Vijayawada