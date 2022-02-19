PICS: Trisha, Boney Kapoor, Gautham Menon, Ramya Krishnan & others get together for a dinner party in Chennai

The weekend has got more fun as the popular Tamil celebs got together for a weekend dinner party. Trisha, Ramya Krishnan, Boney Kapoor, Radhika Sarathkumar, Gautham Menon, Khushbu and others had a gala time on Friday night in Chennai. Trisha took her Instagram story and shared a few pics from their fun night.

Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram story and shared a group pic, where Boney, Ramya, Radhika, Khushbu Sundar, Sumalatha, Prabhu and Shobana, among others can be seen posing with bright smiles. She also shared a few pics with her girlfriends. Sharing the pics, Trisha wrote, #Aboutlastnight #MyTribe.

Check out pics here:

Well, this is the first time, these Tamil celebs partied together. They make sure to meet every now, be it birthday celebrations or casual dinner parties.

Boney Kapoor is currently in Chennai as his biggest and most awaited film Valimai starring Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the grand release on February 25, 2022. The producer is rigorously promoting the films and is expected to break the box office records.

Trisha Krishnan is one of the beautiful actresses in the South film industry. Since the ’90s, the 96 actress has a huge fan following for her glamorous looks and outstanding acting prowess. She will next be a part of Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. Apart from this, She is also awaiting the release of the next Tamil thriller, Raangi, which is expected to head straight to OTT.

