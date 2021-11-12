PICS: Turtleneck tops to classy boots, Pooja Hegde's winter style is just the fashion inspiration you need

Winter is here and so are we with a new fashion attires listicle to keep you warm in this chilly weather. Winter is the season of happiness as it’s all about comfy and warmness with fashion attires and loved ones. While we are looking for comfortable yet stylish clothing for these cold months, Pooja Hegde’s winter wardrobe comes to the rescue for all the cues you need.

Pooja Hegde’s wardrobe is the perfect fashion inspo you need instead of the same boring wolven sweaters. From turtle neck tops to classy boots, Pooja Hegde has covered the entire winter season with her warm and stylish outfits. Take cues from Pooja on how to style your winter wear and look absolutely stunning.

Turtleneck tops

Winter and Turtleneck tops come hand in hand. They keep you warm yet elevate your street-style game. From jeans to skirts, you can pair the turtleneck to wear on anything. Pooja Hegde opts for a turtleneck top most for the chilly weather, keeping warmer with matching furry gloves.

Trench Coats & jackets

Trench Coats and jackets is the most stylish winter attire and Pooja Hegde loves them. She gives you the right inspo on how to layer up trench coats above a dress, top, or pantsuit. Trench Coats and jackets give you all classy and elegant vibes, which you carry from office to party.

Beanie caps

Pooja Hegde is a sucker for beanie caps as it is the most important accessory in winter. On a chilly day, the beanie is a must. It not only keeps you warm but also gives oomph to the outfit with extra colour.

Boots

Your feet deserve all the warmness in the chilly weather, Boots come to the rescue for that. Pooja Hegde shows how to wear boots in different styles and ways, from knee to feet length and from heels to wedges, boots let you explore in every way.