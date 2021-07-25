PICS: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar meets Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan; Calls them warmest & most humble people

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is super happy and feels lucky as she got a chance to meet the power couple of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan. The actress took to Instagram and shared a few photos from her meeting with one of the adorable couples. Also present was their daughter Aardhya. One can see, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar along with her sister Pooja and father Sarathkumar posing for photos with Aishwarya and Abhishek. Varalaxmi wrote, "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan."

She was all praises for the cutest couple and also revealed how her sister Pooja is still in shock. She further captioned the photos: "Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is the daughter of actor Sarathkumar. The actress recently hit the headlines as she joined Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer #NBK107. The film will be directed by Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame.