PICS: Varun Tej looks dapper in black at the trailer launch event of Ghani

Varun Tej attended the trailer launch event of his upcoming sports drama, Ghani in Hyderabad. The photographs from the event surfaced on the internet. The actor is seen in a black sweatshirt with famous boxer Muhammad Ali's picture on it. He completed the outfit with black denim and shades. Varun Tej oozed charm in this dapper attire.

In the latest preview from the upcoming drama, Varun Tej is seen fighting an uphill battle, both on and off the ring. In this journey filled with hurdles, the only thing that matters to this kickboxer is victory. Both the leads of the film, including the leading lady Saiee Manjrekar share promising chemistry on the screen. Upendra, Jagapathi Babu, Nadiya, and Suniel Shetty are also seen in key roles in this upcoming venture. Meanwhile, Naveen Chandra will essay the antagonist opposite Varun Tej. After much delay, the actor's next is scheduled to release on 8 April this year.

Check out the pictures below:

Ghani has been helmed by Kiran Korrapati and financed by Allu Bobby and Siddhu Mudda under the banner of Renaissance Pictures. Geeta Arts are presenting this project. Celebrated composer Thaman S has provided the impactful tunes of the film.

Varun Tej will be playing the role of a boxer in this sports drama. The star had to undergo major training to get the stamina and physique of an athlete. Only time will tell if all this blood and sweat pay off?

