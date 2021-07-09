PICS: Varun Tej & Raashii Khanna ace casual look & set fitness goals as they get spotted at a gym in Hyderabad

Varun Tej and Raashii Khanna spotted at the gym in Hyderabad, looking all casual and cool as their usual avatar.

Varun Tej Konidela is one of the popular actors in the Telugu film industry. He is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie titled Ghani, where he is essaying the role of a boxer. While acting skills are paramount to pull off any role, looking the part is just as important. Varun Tej is undergoing a massive physical transformation to get the right look for his role in the movie by hitting the gym regularly. Today, as Varun Tej was heading to the gym for his daily workout routine, the paparazzi spotted him.

Varun Tej was spotted in Hyderabad outside the gym in a casual outfit. The actor can be seen acing the casual look to perfection as he donned a t-shirt and shorts with sports shoes. Take a look at the photos:

Raashii Khanna is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry. Since 2015, she has been undergoing rigorous body transformation by constantly hitting the gym and performing yoga asanas. Raashii is one such actress, who is spotted at the gym often by the paparazzi. Today, she was spotted outside the gym in Hyderabad. The actress can be seen sporting black and yellow athleisure. Take look at the photos:

On the work front, Raashii Khanna was last seen in World Famous Lover, an anthology movie, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. It was directed by Kranthi Madhav. She will be next seen in a Tamil film opposite Arya in Aranmanai 3, directed by Sundar C. The actress is also featured in Sanga Thamizhan, alongside Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

