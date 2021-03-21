In Pics: Venkatesh is all praises for nephew Rana Daggubati at Aranya pre release event; Says 'I'm stunned'

Earlier today, the makers of Rana Daggubati starrer Aranya hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Rana Daggubati starrer Haathi Mere Sathi is releasing as Aranya in Telugu and as Kaadan in Tamil. The movie hits the marquee on the 26th of this month and moviegoers are super excited to know what's in store for them. Earlier today, the makers of Rana Daggubati starrer hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. Victory Venkatesh and director Sekhar Kammula graced the event today as the Chief guests. Venkatesh Daggubati was all praises for his nephew Rana at the event.

Speaking at the event, Venkatesh said, "I watched the film yesterday and I am bowled over by the film. It is a film that has come at the right time teaching the importance of co-existence with the nature. I thank Prabhu Solomon for it. I am really proud of the way Rana has come all this way. His performance is stunning, felt if I am looking at Rana. I am stunned and he is outstanding in the film. Everyone got immersed in their characters and the story".

Rana Daggubati took over the stage and said, "We will transport you to a rain forest on 26th. During the course of making this film, I have transformed into a better human being. I am proud of doing such a film which will showcase the ill-effects of Urbanization on elephants and jungles. We are planning Special Premieres for the press ahead of the film".

Sekhar Kammula, who is gearing up for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love story's release, also said a few words for Rana. He said, "Rana is as disciplined as his grandfather right from the start of his career. He is always humble. He always had a great vision for Telugu Cinema. It is amazing how he emerged as an actor since his debut film, Leader. Aranya seems to have been made on international standards. It seems like a film watchable by everyone in a family".

