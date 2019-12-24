PICS: Venkatesh Daggubati hosts Venky Mama screening for orphans; Star spotted getting emotional
Director KS Ravindra AKA Bobby's Venky Mama starring Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati released on December 13. The family-entertainer opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. The film is not only receiving good response but is also minting good numbers at the box office. It has been a great year for both Venkatesh and Chaitanya, as their respective films F2: Fun and Frustration and Majili witnessed box office success. The makers of Venky Mama also hosted a success meet recently attended by the entire cast and crew of the film.
Special screening of #VenkyMama for orphanage kids
The kids got emotional and hugged #VictoryVenkatesh. The hero also presented gifts to the kids as Christmas special@chay_akkineni @SureshProdns @peoplemediafcy @RaashiKhanna @starlingpayal @MusicThaman#BlockbusterVenkyMama pic.twitter.com/AKmKjwnqNE
— Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) December 24, 2019
Venky Mama is jointly bankrolled by Suresh Productions and People Media Factory.
