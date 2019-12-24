PICS: Venkatesh Daggubati hosts Venky Mama screening for orphans; Star spotted getting emotional

Following the success of Venky Mama, Venkatesh Daggubati hosted a special screening for orphan kids. The photos of the actor enjoying every bit with the kids have surfaced on social media.

Director KS Ravindra AKA Bobby's Venky Mama starring Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati released on December 13. The family-entertainer opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. The film is not only receiving good response but is also minting good numbers at the box office. It has been a great year for both Venkatesh and Chaitanya, as their respective films F2: Fun and Frustration and Majili witnessed box office success. The makers of Venky Mama also hosted a success meet recently attended by the entire cast and crew of the film.

Following the success, Venkatesh Daggubati hosted a special screening for orphan kids. The photos of the actor enjoying every bit of happy moment with the kids have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, Victory Venkatesh getting emotional and hugging kids post the screening of Venky Mama. Venkatesh Daggubati also presented gifts to the kids to make their Christmas special. Venky Mama also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput. At the success meet, director Bobby, speaking to media said, "Venkatesh Garu messaged me a few days before the release. It was a positive message saying we have done this film with honesty and dedication. I am sure the universe will serve us with deserved success and support us."

Special screening of #VenkyMama for orphanage kids The kids got emotional and hugged #VictoryVenkatesh. The hero also presented gifts to the kids as Christmas special@chay_akkineni @SureshProdns @peoplemediafcy @RaashiKhanna @starlingpayal @MusicThaman#BlockbusterVenkyMama pic.twitter.com/AKmKjwnqNE — Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) December 24, 2019

Also Read: PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh, Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput grace Venky Mama's success meet

Venky Mama is jointly bankrolled by Suresh Productions and People Media Factory.

Credits :Twitter

Read More