  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PICS & VIDEO: Keerthy Suresh enjoys a cute picnic date with pet pooch Nyke at the beach

On the occasion of International Picnic Day, Keerthy Suresh spends time with her pet Nyke at a beach. Check out her photos.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: June 19, 2021 12:06 pm
Keerthy Suresh enjoys a cute picnic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most famous actresses in the South film industry. The actress has a bunch of movies lined up, but due to the second wave of Coronavirus, she is spending time with her family and furry friend. On the occasion of International Picnic Day, which was on June 18, Keerthy Suresh had a small picnic with her pet pooch Nyke by the beach.

Keerthy Suresh took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures and a video from her cute picnic with pet Nyke. One can see Keerthy all smiles as she spends quality time with her best companion Nyke at the beach. Sharing the pictures, Keerthy wrote, "The perfect weather, the perfect companion & and a picnic by the beach! What else do I need? #InternationalPicnicDay #NykeDiaries #KAndNyke." The actress is an avid dog lover and her Instagram feed is proof. 

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is currently basking in the success of Rang De, which was received well by the audience at the box office. She is currently filming for one of the highly anticipated films of the year Sarkaru Vaari Paata, opposite Mahesh Babu.  Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram who scored a major hit with Geetha Govindam. S Thaman will compose the tunes for this movie.

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy is working for an upcoming sports drama titled Good Luck Sakhi directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film is jointly produced by Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra and is presented by Dil Raju.

Credits :Keerthy Suresh Instagram

You may like these
Keerthy Suresh shares an adorable throwback picture with pet Nyke; Says we both looked photogenic
Keerthy Suresh is an epitome of beauty in this latest monochrome PHOTO as she aces a messy bun hairdo
Keerthy Suresh looks magical in botanical printed dress underneath Bougainvillea cover; SEE PHOTO
Good Luck Sakhi: Makers of Keerthy Suresh starrer react to speculations about the film's OTT release
PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh kickstarts her day with yoga to keep tension away
WATCH: Keerthy Suresh cooks her favourite Turkish dish for Sunday brunch and proves she is a big time foodie