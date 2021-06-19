PICS & VIDEO: Keerthy Suresh enjoys a cute picnic date with pet pooch Nyke at the beach

On the occasion of International Picnic Day, Keerthy Suresh spends time with her pet Nyke at a beach. Check out her photos.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most famous actresses in the South film industry. The actress has a bunch of movies lined up, but due to the second wave of Coronavirus, she is spending time with her family and furry friend. On the occasion of International Picnic Day, which was on June 18, Keerthy Suresh had a small picnic with her pet pooch Nyke by the beach.

Keerthy Suresh took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures and a video from her cute picnic with pet Nyke. One can see Keerthy all smiles as she spends quality time with her best companion Nyke at the beach. Sharing the pictures, Keerthy wrote, "The perfect weather, the perfect companion & and a picnic by the beach! What else do I need? #InternationalPicnicDay #NykeDiaries #KAndNyke." The actress is an avid dog lover and her Instagram feed is proof.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is currently basking in the success of Rang De, which was received well by the audience at the box office. She is currently filming for one of the highly anticipated films of the year Sarkaru Vaari Paata, opposite Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram who scored a major hit with Geetha Govindam. S Thaman will compose the tunes for this movie.

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy is working for an upcoming sports drama titled Good Luck Sakhi directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film is jointly produced by Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra and is presented by Dil Raju.

Credits :Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Share your comment ×