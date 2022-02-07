PICS & VIDEO: Reba Monica John and husband Joeman look stunning as they enjoy honeymoon in Maldives

Reba Monica John and her husband Joeman, who got a few days ago, flew to Maldives and Srilanka for a honeymoon. The couple spent a few days in Srilanka as was on their bucket list and then headed to the Maldives to enjoy the lavish island. The couple shared a few glimpses from their honeymoon and it serves as major vacation goals.

Sharing a video from Sri Lanka, Reba Monica John wrote, “Sri Lanka has always been on our bucket list, and in the midst of all this COVID hassle, we’re grateful to be doing this trip. People met, places seen and tonnes of memories made, here’s a glimpse of day 1 in Colombo.”

Watch video here:

Reba Monica John and her handsome husband seem to have fallen in love with the serene Maldives. The gorgeous actress shared a couple of pictures of her from the beach and added that it's ‘paradise’. In the pics, Reba can be seen posing in a pink crop top and printed slit shirt, whereas her husband wore a tropical t-shirt with shorts. The couple looks stunning and seems to not get enough of each other amid the breathtaking views.

For unversed, Reba Monica John has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Joeman on January 9, 2022, Sunday in an intimate ceremony. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Christian ceremony at a church in Bengaluru with only close family members and friends in attendance.

Also Read: Reba Monica John ties the knot with her longtime boyfriend Joemon