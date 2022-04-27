PICS: Vignesh Shivan gets emotional as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal nears release & pens his thoughts

As we await the release of Vignesh Shivan's romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara,and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead on 28 April tomorrow, the maker is also excited for his next.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vignesh Shivan posted some behind-the-scene pictures from the project. He also penned a heartfelt note, "KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal from Tomorrow! Wanted this film to come to theatres only to see you all enjoy the super skills of @actorvijaysethupathias Rambo! The always amazing #Nayanthara my thangam as #Kanmani & the sparkling Samantha @samantharuthprabhuoffl as #Khatija! I would like to thank these actors for making my life so easy in making this film !! The energy on sets when all of them were there is something I will miss !! The moments! This experience will stay with me for a long time! Enjoy them in theatres nearby!"

Check out the post below:

Former cricketer Sreesanth will also play a significant role in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. As per reports, he will be seen picking a fight with the protagonist, Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from them, Prabhu, Kala Master, Seema, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Master Bhargav Sundar will also be seen in crucial roles in this forthcoming comedy-drama.

The Tamil and Telugu bilingual flick will feature background scores and songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Backed by the production houses Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, the project will have camera work done by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing done by Sreekar Prasad.

