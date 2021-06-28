PICS: Vignesh Shivan reveals his favourite destination with Nayanthara and it is all things romantic

In an interactive session with fans on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan revealed his favourite destination with his girlfriend Nayanthara and we are all hearts for it.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the South. Every now and then, the couple takes social media by storm with their cosy pictures by making everyone root for their love. Yet again, this latest picture shared by Vignesh Shivan with his girlfriend Nayanthara promises real relationship goals and we are all in awe. Recently, Vignesh Shivan took part in an ‘Ask me Anything' session on Instagram to interact with his fans and followers.

One of his followers asked Vignesh to share his favourite destination and his response to the question is all things romantic. He shared a love-filled throwback picture with Nayanthara and said wherever she is that is my favourite destination. How cute is that right? Take a look at this cute and love-filled picture before hitting the Monday blues:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them. The lovely couple has been in a relationship for 5 years now and are soon planning to get married.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen playing a lead role in her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan’s directorial venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Nayanthara has two other ventures, Annaatthe, and Netrikann.

Credits :Vignesh Shivan Instagram

