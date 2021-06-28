  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PICS: Vignesh Shivan reveals his favourite destination with Nayanthara and it is all things romantic

In an interactive session with fans on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan revealed his favourite destination with his girlfriend Nayanthara and we are all hearts for it.
31514 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2021 11:58 am
Vignesh Shivan reveals his favourite destination with Nayanthara
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the South.  Every now and then, the couple takes social media by storm with their cosy pictures by making everyone root for their love. Yet again, this latest picture shared by Vignesh Shivan with his girlfriend Nayanthara promises real relationship goals and we are all in awe. Recently, Vignesh Shivan took part in an ‘Ask me Anything' session on Instagram to interact with his fans and followers. 

One of his followers asked Vignesh to share his favourite destination and his response to the question is all things romantic. He shared a love-filled throwback picture with Nayanthara and said wherever she is that is my favourite destination. How cute is that right? Take a look at this cute and love-filled picture before hitting the Monday blues: 

 

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them. The lovely couple has been in a relationship for 5 years now and are soon planning to get married.

Also Read:  From sharing a secret pic to favourite food cooked by Nayanthara; Vignesh Shivan reveals it all

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen playing a lead role in her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan’s directorial venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Nayanthara has two other ventures, Annaatthe, and Netrikann.

Credits :Vignesh Shivan Instagram

You may like these
From sharing a secret pic to favourite food cooked by Nayanthara; Vignesh Shivan reveals it all
Vignesh Shivan REVEALS one quality of Nayanthara that he admires the most; Shares his favourite pic with her
PHOTOS: Nayanthara and BF Vignesh Shivan papped as they reach Cochin in a private jet
PHOTOS: When lovebirds Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan enjoyed giving cheesy poses on popular Friends Sofa
Nayanthara’s team clarifies after trolls claimed there was no injection in her vaccination photo
Nayanthara and her filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan get their COVID 19 vaccine; PHOTOS