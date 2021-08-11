PICS: Vijay Deverakonda is back to fitness routine after a break as he gets papped while heading to gym
Vijay Deverakonda was spotted today morning as he was heading to the gym. The Dear Comrade actor was seen sporting grey shorts teamed with a blue tee and black jacket. VD is back to his fitness routine after a short break. As we all know, he is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film, Liger.
Meanwhile, after the first look release in January, VD had thanked his fans for all the love and support. He assured fans that Liger will create nationwide madness. He wrote, "Listen & Remember these words - You just wait for the teaser - I am guaranteeing Nation wide Madness! Full Love Your man, Vijay Deverakonda" (sic).
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vijay's personal fitness trainer also assured that the actor will be seen as a monster, beast and like never before in Liger. VD is trying hard to keep his full look under wraps.
Check out his latest photos below:
Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and it stars Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday in the female lead role. The Hindi version of the film is being backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.
