PICS: Vijay Deverakonda catches planes & naps in style; Sports Anita Dongre ethnic look with Gucci shoes

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, as we all know loves dressing up according to his mood. Time and again he has proved his love for all things comfy and stylish. When it comes to fashion, a lot of South actors are seen pushing the envelope every time they step out. Vijay Deverkonda has done it again as he redefines fashion by opting for an ethnic look at the airport.

One can see, the Tollywood heartthrob picked an ethnic kurta and off-white churidar teamed with classic overlap bandi punctuated with signature elephant logo buttons by Anita Dongre. He completed his stunning airport look with eye-grabbing Gucci shoes and a Rolex watch. Head to toe look, he has been styled by celebrated stylist, Harmann Kaur.

Sharing these photos on Instagram, VD captioned, "Catching planes. Catching naps."

Take a look:

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has geared up to wrap the last schedule of Liger. Co-producer and former actress Charmme Kaur shared an update about the last shoot schedule on her Twitter. She wrote, "Last leg of #LIGER schedule (sic)."

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger has been shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Pan India project also stars boxing great Mike Tyson and Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday in an important role.

Liger also starring Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande and Abdul Quadir Amin in supporting roles, is set to release worldwide on August 25, 2022.

