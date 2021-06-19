PICS: Vijay Deverakonda debuts on Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar in beast boy avatar
The Road Isn’t Long When You Have The Right Company #btswithdabboo with @TheDeverakonda @DabbooRatnani @ManishaDRatnani
For #DabbooRatnaniCalendar #VijayDevarakonda #Vijaydeverakonda #DabbooRatnani @Dabboo #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021 pic.twitter.com/L7jQNHOzJq
— Dabboo Ratnani (@DabbooRatnani) June 18, 2021
@MyrahRatnani @KiaraRatnani @ShivaanRatnani @TheDeverakonda @ManishaDRatnani #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021 https://t.co/VaGMuXMTFs
— Dabboo Ratnani (@DabbooRatnani) June 15, 2021
On the work front, Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and will feature him playing the role of a mixed martial artist. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is the leading lady. Liger also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in key roles. The movie is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, a production house owned by Puri Jagannath and Charmme Kaur. Liger will be released in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.