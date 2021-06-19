PICS: Vijay Deverakonda debuts on Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar in beast boy avatar

Vijay Deverakonda debuts on Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar and fans are loving his beast boy look

Vijay Deverakonda, also known as the Rowdy star of Tollywood, is only reaching heights higher and higher. The actor, who rose to a cult fan base with movies like Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy, had made his debut in the special year calendar by Celebrity fashion photographer, Dabboo Ratnani.

Taking to social media, Daboo Ratani and Vijay Deverakonda Devarakonda shared the photos and revealed his ‘beast boy’ look. The actor looks very handsome in the picture as he exhibited his ripped physique. the actor looked smoking hot clad in white sando and a pair of denim, Vijay can be seen looking awesome by posing on a motorbike. Vijay's rugged appeal, his usual wavy hair and dashing looks, added oomph to the picture and fans are loving every bit of it.

Vijay Deverakonda is an avid social media user and never misses a chance to treat his fans with pictures of family and professional life. The Liger actor is the first ever actor in South cinema to hit 12 Million followers. This marks the craze Vijay holds among the audience and the magic his aura created.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Anushka Shetty, Samantha Akkineni and Keerthy Suresh shower love on Acharya actress On the work front, Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and will feature him playing the role of a mixed martial artist. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is the leading lady. Liger also features , Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in key roles. The movie is produced by ’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, a production house owned by Puri Jagannath and Charmme Kaur. Liger will be released in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Credits :Dabboo Ratnani Instagram

