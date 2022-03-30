PICS: Vijay Deverakonda looks suave in tiger-print shirt, gets clicked at airport with Puri Jagannadh

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the Mumbai airport while returning to Hyderabad with his Liger and Jana Gana Mana team. He along with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur were clicked at the departure of the airport. The actor looks super handsome in casual attire. He opted for the black tee, jeans and teamed it up with an animal printed t-shirt. Added an oomph to suave look with shoes and black sunnies.

Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme are going back home after the grand launch event of their pan Indian movie Jana Gana Mana in Mumbai. The event was an extravagant affair with the actor making a grand entry in the chopper and making strong statements. Jana Gana Mana is a fictional film and will have action sequences like URI and similar flicks. The film is expected to go on floors in September.

Check out pics here:

Jana Gana Mana will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue, and direction by Puri Jagannadh. The action entertainer will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 3, 2023.

Apart from this, the actor-director Liger is also waiting for the grand release on 25th August 2022. The film marks the debut of Vijay in Bollywood and features him playing the role of an MMA fighter. Also stars Ananya Panday as a female and Mike Tyson in a cameo role. Liger is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

