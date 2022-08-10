PICS: Vijay Deverakonda ditches chappals & twins with Ananya Panday in white for Liger promotions in Mumbai

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. As the film is gearing up for release on August 25, the lead actors are going to every state to promote the film. Today, the actors were clicked in Mumbai for promotions of Liger. Vijay ditched his signature Liger promotions chappals and twinned with his co-star Ananya in white.

While Vijay Deverakonda opted for a super stylish and casual look in a white tee paired up with blue pants along with black boots, Ananya kept it simple and chic in a crop top with ripped white jeans. Also do not miss to notice that Vijay has finally ditched his chappals and wore shoes for the first time during Liger promotions.

Ananya defines gen z style to perfection. She shows how to nail basic outfits with utmost style and look stunning. We can't get over this, it's perfect for college and a day out with friends.

Take a look at the pics here:

It may be the trailer, it may be the songs, or it may be the promotional events, everything about this upcoming action drama has added to the hype of the movie. The cinemagoers will finally get to watch the flick in theatres on 25th August this year.

In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role.

