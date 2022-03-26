PICS: Vijay Deverakonda flashes his million dollar smile at gym; Pooja Hegde rocks no makeup look for pilates

Vijay Deverakonda truly knows how to charm his fans with his good look and smile. On Friday, the actor was snapped doing just that as he was snapped by the paparazzi after his gym session in the city. He gets snapped daily at the gym and makes sure to keep his fitness levels high. Posing for the paps, the Arjun Reddy actor was seen flashing his charming smile as he got clicked heading home.

Vijay Deverakonda wore black shorts and paired them up solid white jacket and yellow cap. He also gave a side look and smiled as paps clicked him at the gym. It's a very rare occasion, where the actor is seen smiling or posing for paps as most of the time his security covers him while getting clicked.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Liger opposite Ananya Panday, backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. 

Take a look at Vijay's pics here:

Pooja Hegde kept up her date with Pilates as she was snapped after her workout session in the city. The paparazzi caught her in the frame when she was walking out of her class. The actress opted for pink athleisure flaunting her toned body. and Louis Vuitton bag and water bottle. The diva totally rocked the no-makeup look for the workout session. 

Pooja is currently busy shooting for the Tamil film Beast with Thalapathy Vijay.

Check out Pooja's pics here: 

