PICS: Vijay Deverakonda heaps praise on Akash Puri at ‘Romantic’ prerelease event: I love the fire in you

Vijay Deverakonda is starring alongside Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh’s directorial ‘Liger’. Vijay recently appeared at the pre-release event of Akash Puri-led ‘Romantic’. During the event, Vijay delivered a speech and mentioned, “Akash, I love the fire in you”. Romantic will be released on October 29. Vijay wore traditional attire with a long hairdo. Vijay’s much-awaited Pan-India film also stars legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, for a special appearance. Vijay’s last theatrical release was the romantic drama ‘World Famous Lover’ which received less than favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Life, Vijay spoke about Liger and Ananya. He said, “Everyone's doing their job and everyone's working hard because they want their career to be successful, they want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival – if you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise, nobody can help you after a point. So, we all have to work our ass off to be relevant in the industry and Ananya puts in a lot of effort and did her part very well in Liger. Ananya had done like a splendid job in the film. Everyone's going to love her when they watch what she's done”.

Take a look:

Vijay also spoke about Mike Tyson and said, “I just hope none of his punches connect, so I'm going to be very careful, but I love that man – like, recently, he's changed as a person, like completely. There's still that baddest man (aspect) in him, but some of the things he says... he's like a philosopher, even though he's also come the dirt, he's come from the slums, he's come from nothing. from poverty. He's always been like that though... even through his very violent stages in life, he would say stuff that was mind-blowing.”

