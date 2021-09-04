PICS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it stylish in athleisure & flaunts his toned legs as he gets spotted at gym

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted by paparazzi as he was heading to the gym for workout session. The actor looks absolutely handsome in the pictures as he can be seen acing the athleisure wear to perfection. One can see Vijay went for all-black look as he wore black shorts, a printed t-shirt and teamed up with a jacket, to go with the rainy weather.

The Dear Comrade actor can also be seen flaunting his toned legs, which look perfect in shape. As we all know, he is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film, Liger. However, Vijay was too busy in his phone as paps captured him at the gym. Take a look at the photos here: