PICS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it stylish in athleisure & flaunts his toned legs as he gets spotted at gym
Vijay Deverakonda was spotted by paparazzi as he was heading to the gym for workout session. The actor looks absolutely handsome in the pictures as he can be seen acing the athleisure wear to perfection. One can see Vijay went for all-black look as he wore black shorts, a printed t-shirt and teamed up with a jacket, to go with the rainy weather.
The Dear Comrade actor can also be seen flaunting his toned legs, which look perfect in shape. As we all know, he is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film, Liger. However, Vijay was too busy in his phone as paps captured him at the gym. Take a look at the photos here:
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vijay's personal fitness trainer also assured that the actor will be seen as a monster, beast and like never before in Liger. VD is trying hard to keep his full look under wraps.
Vijay Deverakonda will mark his debut in Bollywood with Puri Jagannadh's directorial film Liger. Ananya Panday is the leading lady who is also marking her debut in Tollywood. Liger also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpandey and Getup Srinu in supporting roles.Charmme and Puri Jagannadh’s production house Puri Connects along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions are co producing the film. Liger will be released in all south languages including Hindi, an official release date is yet to be announced.