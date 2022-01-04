PICS: Vijay Deverakonda looks uber cool as he returns after New Year celebrations with Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda is back in Hyderabad in his most cool and casual look after spending quality time with Rashmika Mandanna in Goa for New Year 2022. The actor looks handsome in a brown shirt and beige jogger pants with his messy curly hairstyle. He looks effortlessly cool and perfect and took the airport a notch higher.
Credits: Kamlesh Nand
