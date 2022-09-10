PICS: Vijay Deverakonda makes a dashing entry in black indo western look at SIIMA Awards
Vijay Deverakonda, the south sensation stole the limelight with his dashing entry on the red carpet of SIIMA Awards 2022. The Liger opted for an indo-western outfit and looked handsome as ever. He added his oomph of swag to the look with black sunnies and his aura that is head-turning worthy.
A while ago, Vijay Deverakond was also clicked at the Bengaluru airport as he headed for the grand award night. The actor, who is known for his unique fashion sense, grabbed eyes with his quirky look in printed shorts, a sweatshirt paired up with white boots.
Take a look at the pics here:
Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, which was one of the biggest movies in the South, failed miserably at the box office. According to reports, the actor is said to return his fee of Rs 6 crores to the producers after the debacle of Liger. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh, also marked his debut in Bollywood alongside Ananya Panday.
Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh were announced to team up again for a project titled Jana Gana Mana, but reportedly the film has been shelved now. Also for the unversed, the team has already wrapped up two schedules. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film.
Amid reports of Jana Gana Mana being shelved, producer Charmme Kaur took to Twitter and said 'RIP rumors'.
