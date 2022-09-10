PICS: Vijay Deverakonda makes a dashing entry in black indo western look at SIIMA Awards

Vijay Deverakonda, the south sensation stole the limelight with his dashing entry on the red carpet of SIIMA Awards 2022. The Liger opted for an indo-western outfit and looked handsome as ever. He added his oomph of swag to the look with black sunnies and his aura that is head-turning worthy. A while ago, Vijay Deverakond was also clicked at the Bengaluru airport as he headed for the grand award night. The actor, who is known for his unique fashion sense, grabbed eyes with his quirky look in printed shorts, a sweatshirt paired up with white boots.

