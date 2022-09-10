PICS: Vijay Deverakonda makes a dashing entry in black indo western look at SIIMA Awards

Vijay Deverakonda, the south sensation stole the limelight with his dashing entry at the red carpet of SIIMA Awards 2022.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 10, 2022 10:06 PM IST  |  985
Vijay Deverakonda SIIMA Awards
Vijay Deverakonda SIIMA Awards

Vijay Deverakonda, the south sensation stole the limelight with his dashing entry on the red carpet of SIIMA Awards 2022. The Liger opted for an indo-western outfit and looked handsome as ever. He added his oomph of swag to the look with black sunnies and his aura that is head-turning worthy.

A while ago, Vijay Deverakond was also clicked at the Bengaluru airport as he headed for the grand award night. The actor, who is known for his unique fashion sense, grabbed eyes with his quirky look in printed shorts, a sweatshirt paired up with white boots. 

Take a look at the pics here:

Vijay Deverakonda SIIMA Awards

Vijay Deverakonda SIIMA Awards

Vijay Deverakonda SIIMA Awards

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, which was one of the biggest movies in the South, failed miserably at the box office. According to reports, the actor is said to return his fee of Rs 6 crores to the producers after the debacle of Liger. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh, also marked his debut in Bollywood alongside Ananya Panday. 

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh were announced to team up again for a project titled Jana Gana Mana, but reportedly the film has been shelved now. Also for the unversed, the team has already wrapped up two schedules. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film.

Amid reports of Jana Gana Mana being shelved, producer Charmme Kaur took to Twitter and said 'RIP rumors'.

Also Read: SIIMA Awards: Rana Daggubati looks dapper in classic black suit; Armaan Malik, Siddu Jonnalagadda attend

Advertisement
Credits: APH images

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
Sep 10, 2022 09:58 PM
Can\'t get enough of Jason Bourne, 007 or James Bond, assassins, spies or espionage ... there’s almost too much on the menu for those of us hooked on absorbing and addictive espionage novels to find time for reading in a safe house far away from the tsunami of grim news we face in real life now. For starters there are fictional thrillers like Len Deighton’s noir espionage masterpiece Funeral in Berlin. As for the main course, there are down to earth, raw and noir, often curious fact based Cold War thrillers you’ll never put down such as Bill Fairclough\'s Beyond Enkription in The Burlington Files series or Ben Macintyre’s The Spy and the Traitor. As for dessert, maybe something laced with the distinctly sardonic and singular humour of Slow Horses from the Slough House \'stables\' by Mick Herron. We are spoilt for choice especially if you’re not bonded solely to Ian Fleming or Robert Ludlum.
REPLY