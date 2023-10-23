PICS: Vijay Deverakonda performs Dussehra Pooja with family; gives glimpse into his classic living room

Vijay Deverakonda is known to be down to earth, preferring to spend as much time as possible with his family. And the festive season of Dussehra was no different. The actor took to social media to share images of the family pooja. The Arjun Reddy actor also wished his followers on the auspicious occasion.

In the pictures shared, the actor was seen donning a light yellow kurta with white pyjamas, while his brother Anand was seen wearing a brown striped kurta with a pair of black pants. The images also showed the classy living room of the Deverakondas, with several paintings hanging on the walls. The pictures also gave a glimpse of the balcony, which seemed to have yellow blinders paired with off-white curtains.

The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the images, with the caption:

“Happy family poojas. Happy Dasara to all of you”

Check out the post below:

On the work front

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the romantic comedy film Kushi, which was helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite the Geetha Govindam actor, as well as other prominent names like Jayaram, Sachin Khedkar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, and many more in supporting roles as well.

The film was well received by the audience, especially for the chemistry between the two lead actors. The music for the film was composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is known for his work in the Malayalam coming of age film Hridayam, which featured Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The film was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, known for films like Pushpa, and Janatha Garage.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Parasuram’s upcoming film, which is titled Family Star. The film is said to feature Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Ghosh and Divyansha Kaushik in prominent roles as well.

Apart from that, the Dear Comrade actor will also be a part of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled VD12. The film is said to feature Rashmika Mandanna, Manikanta Varanasi, and Keshav Deepak as well. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.