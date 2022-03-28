PICS: Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh & Charmme spotted on lunch date post collab announcement

After the big announcement of teaming up again after Liger, Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmee Kaur were spotted as they stepped out for a lunch date at a cafe in Mumbai. The trio can be seen twinning in hues of black as they posed for paps in smiles. Vijay's parents also joined the team for their lunch date.

Vijay Deverakonda can be seen in an all-black casual outfit. The actor wore a black printed shirt and teamed it up with matching pants, slip-on shoes, and sunglasses. The actor looks handsome as always in comfy yet stylish look. Charmee decked up in Burberry co-ord set and Puri in casual tee and jeans.

Check out pics here:

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh have joined hands for yet another mass entertainer. More details about this project will be announced tomorrow afternoon.

Rumours are strife that the film will be titled Jana Gana Mana and will be mounted on a massive scale. This project has been on the cards for a long time and is said to be Puri’s dream project. According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor will play the female lead in the film. However, an official announcement of the title and female lead are both awaited.

Meanwhile, Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and features him in the role of a boxer. The project will also cast Ananya Panday as the female lead, along with Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and Mike Tyson. Financed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in association with Puri Connects, the film will be out in cinemas from 25 August.