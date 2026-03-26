PICS: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate one month of marriage with unseen wedding glimpses

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding continues to be one of the biggest highlights of the year. The couple chose a very special date, 26.02.2026, to get into wedlock. Today, they have completed one month of being Mr. and Mrs. Hence, to celebrate this milestone, the couple decided to surprise their fans by dropping a handful of unseen glimpses from their intimate Udaipur wedding. Take a look!

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate one month of being married

The buzz around the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda started last year when they secretly got engaged at Vijay’s home. Finally, on February 26, 2026, they tied the knot as per two different ceremonies, respecting both their traditions and cultures.

As they celebrate one month of being married to each other, the couple decided to drop several unseen glimpses from the pre-wedding events leading to their big day. Sharing the pictures, the Animal actress penned, “I can’t believe it’s been a month already. Being married felt like such a far-off thought, and now we’ve been married for a month… it’s insane. This is forever kind of love!”

Check out her post:

In his heartfelt note, the Arjun Reddy actor expressed, “It’s been a month. There are a few big moments in all our lives, we will all reach those moments at some point and stand face to face with it, and before you know it you would have passed through it but if you do it right, the memories from it will stay forver with you, bringing you and all joy and this i want to ensure always.”

He further revealed that he and his dearest ‘Rushie’ are all set to return to work after spending the past weeks soaking in all the wedding madness and adjusting to the new life as a married couple.

Check out his post:

For the unknown, Vijay and Rashmika have shared the screen in two films, namely Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. For the third time, they will be seen together in director Rahul Sankrityan’s period drama film, Ranabaali.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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